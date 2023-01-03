Women break new ground with historic lighthouse swim
5km open water odyssey around Cape Recife spotlights Bay tourism opportunity
By Guy Rogers - 03 January 2023
Only a handful of people have ever completed the Cape Recife Lighthouse swim, which is awash with stories of sharks and dangerous conditions and now, for the first time, four women have joined the small band of salt water warriors.
The group that completed the swim also included a 71-year-old man, the oldest person yet to have done it...
