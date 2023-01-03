×

News

Helicopter dispatched in three separate incidents

Six hikers rescued from Table Mountain Park as mercury soars

By TIMESLIVE - 03 January 2023
Air Mercy Service rescued six hikers from Table Mountain on Monday.
Image: AMS

No fewer than six hikers were rescued by helicopter in three separate incidents at Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Monday, Air Mercy Service (AMS) said on Tuesday.

One hiker was retrieved after collapsing in Platteklip Gorge close to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, and another from Karbonkelberg close to Hout Bay after suffering from dehydration.

The third incident involved four hikers who were stranded on a ledge after attempting the Diagonal Route above Camps Bay.

The AMS helicopter was also deployed on Seaforth Beach to rescue a two-year-old child suffering from a medical condition, who was airlifted to Red Cross Children's Hospital.

AMS spokesperson Vanessa Horn said Monday’s frantic workload was partly the result of scorching summer weather. 

“It really was a very busy day for us, but not very different compared with other festive seasons,” Horn told TimesLIVE in response to queries.

“We would be busy with one call and another would come in — usually there’s a bit of a break in between.”

