News

Renewal project high on ANC agenda

Finances will also be an important issue for discussion in second part of party’s national conference

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 January 2023

With renewal high on the ANC agenda, delegates are expected to decide the nuts and bolts of how the party will deliver the project over the next five years when they meet later this week to wrap up the 55th national conference.

After failing to adopt resolutions deliberated at the commissions in December, delegates will now meet on Thursday and Friday via a hybrid model across the nine provinces...

