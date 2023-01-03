Only 2% of public protector's remedial actions are implemented, says Kholeka Gcaleka

ActingPublic Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says only 2% of her office’s remedial actions are implemented.
On Friday the chapter 9 institution published 15 concluded investigations into complaints on various issues, including maladministration, for the third quarter.
“The implementation is just about 2%.
“The public protector had investigated maladministration in the Compensation Fund and released a recommendation years ago, but we received the same complaint.
“Those are the challenges facing government. The non-implementation of remedial actions.
“We would see less of the maladministration [if they were implemented]” Gcaleka told the SABC.
Among the cases was one of maladministration at the Baragwanath hospital in connection with the pauper’s burial of the late Nhlakanipho Sibusiso Goqo without informing their family. “We found the hospital made means to inform the family. But the address was not correctly recorded. The policy requires that if the hospital is unable to locate [the family], they have to publish the death and the hospital failed to do. The hospital has to facilitate an exhumation to allow the family to bury their loved one,” Gcaleka said.
Her office also closed an investigation into police minister Bheki Cele’s alleged abuse of power. The probe was launched after a complaint was lodged by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The EFF MP complained Cele violated the executive ethics code by instructing former police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole to append an investigation and suspension of crime intelligence members fingered in a report alleging irregular awarding of personal protection equipment (PPE) tenders.
It also found there is no evidence to support claims Gosiame Sithole (Moliehi Maria Sithole) gave birth to 10 children on June 7 2021. It also found no evidence she was barred from seeing her babies, kept for mental observation against her will or that her privacy was violated by the Gauteng health department, social workers, Ekurhuleni municipality and police.
