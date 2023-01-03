Is this fire station properly equipped to deal with an emergency?
Kwazakhele employee raises safety concerns due to staffing, fuel and electricity challenges
Inadequate staff numbers, electricity supply problems and empty fuel tanks are just some of the challenges facing firefighters in Kwazakhele, putting their safety at risk.
Though the surrounding community has demanded a more reliable emergency response to fires, residents said they did not blame the firefighters for worrying about their own safety in the crime-plagued neighbourhood surrounding the Jacob Sikundla Fire Station, in Qunta Street...
Is this fire station properly equipped to deal with an emergency?
Kwazakhele employee raises safety concerns due to staffing, fuel and electricity challenges
News reporter
Inadequate staff numbers, electricity supply problems and empty fuel tanks are just some of the challenges facing firefighters in Kwazakhele, putting their safety at risk.
Though the surrounding community has demanded a more reliable emergency response to fires, residents said they did not blame the firefighters for worrying about their own safety in the crime-plagued neighbourhood surrounding the Jacob Sikundla Fire Station, in Qunta Street...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics