×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Illegal Gqeberha schools in blame game feud

Bickering owners putting pupils’ future on line by not heeding education department’s directives

Premium
03 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Two Gqeberha schools are operating illegally and jeopardising the future of the pupils registered at the respective institutions.

But instead of closing them, the owners of the independent schools are challenging the education department’s findings and accusing each other of attempting to tarnish the other’s reputation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read