×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Girl, 9, dies in horror house fire

New Year’s weekend marred by horrific death of Lingomso Kompo, several other fatal incidents in Eastern Cape

Premium
03 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The killing of a well-known resident at his Strelitzia Park home in Kariega and several incidents, including a deadly house fire, ushered in a bloody New Year in different parts of the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

A family is picking up the pieces after Emsengeni Primary School pupil Lingomso Kompo, 9, died in a devastating fire on January 1...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read