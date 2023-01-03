Community rangers conquer Baakens poachers
By Guy Rogers - 03 January 2023
Wildlife is returning to a lower section of the Baakens River Valley and security for walkers and joggers is improving thanks to a community-sponsored ranger project.
Two-man ranger teams have been placed in the area between Target Kloof and the 3rd Avenue dip and the scourge of dog poaching has been brought to a near-halt...
