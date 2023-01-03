×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Body recovered after boat capsizes near Cape Hangklip

Police also searching for missing swimmer

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2023
NSRI officials recovered a man's body near Cape Hangklip on Monday.
NSRI officials recovered a man's body near Cape Hangklip on Monday.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A man drowned and another is missing in the Western Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, rescuers recovered the body of a man who was one of two occupants of a small boat after it capsized at Maasbaai near Cape Hangklip. The second man managed to swim to safety.

In a separate incident, NSRI Strandfontein crew were alerted to a missing swimmer who reportedly disappeared at Garbage Beach near Mnandi in False Bay.

“Despite an extensive search, no sign of the man was found and police are investigating,” the NSRI said.

Earlier this week, the NSRI cautioned members of the public to beware of spring tide conditions leading up to the full moon this weekend. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read