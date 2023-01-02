Three girls drown as spring tide causes rip tides

Three girls drowned and a nine-year-old boy is still missing, after a traumatic start to the new year at Kenton-on-Sea.
The incident is just one of several along SA's coastlines at the weekend. The full moon spring tide and subsequent rip currents were among factors contributing to a tragic weekend for many, from Cape Town to Port Alfred.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted to the situation at about 5.50pm on Sunday.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the girls, aged between 10 and 14, they were declared dead at the scene.
He said the search for the missing boy was continuing.
“NSRI Port Alfred were alerted to a drowning in progress at Kenton-On-Sea, at the Kariega main beach.
“Our NSRI rescue craft responded and a NSRI volunteer in Kenton responded as well.
He said NSRI Port Alfred medics, Gardmed ambulance services, the Eastern Cape EMS, Ndlambe fire and rescue services and SA police services were in attendance. Some Umhlanga and Durban lifeguards, who were on holiday in Kenton, also assisted.
Local residents confirmed that a nine-year-old boy was missing in the surf.
“An ongoing search and recovery operation is being co-ordinated.
“Condolences are conveyed to the families of the deceased and thoughts are with the family of the missing boy,” Lambinon said.
Further up the western coastline NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated at 7.13pm and responded to an incident at the Piesang River braai area after reports of a drowning in progress.
“An NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue swimmer recovered an adult male from the water where CPR efforts were commenced. Efforts to resuscitate the man were in vain.”
Meanwhile in Kalk Bay the body of an adult male, believed to be from Valhalla Park was located and recovered on Saturday after he went missing in shallow water.
In Mossel Bay duty crew were alerted just after 5pm to reports of a drowning in progress at the Great Brak River mouth.
“The child was recovered but sadly he passed away.”
The NSRI together with its various partners in several coastal municipalities also managed to save dozens of lives.
Volunteers, medical personnel and bystanders saved at least 12 lives from potential drownings.
“Coastal bathers and shoreline anglers, who are not aware of the full moon (and new moon) spring tides, will be caught off guard.
“We appeal to bathers and anglers to be cautious. Bathers should only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards, swim between the safe swimming areas lifeguards post,” Lambinon said.
The peak of the full moon spring tide is on January 6.
HeraldLIVE
Three girls drown as spring tide causes rip tides
Image: ANDREW INGRAM
