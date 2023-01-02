Eastern Cape welcomes 239 tiny citizens

Eastern Cape provincial hospitals welcomed more than 200 babies to herald in the 2023 New Year on January 1.
The cries of 239 newborns rang through the corridors of maternity wards before midnight on Sunday, ushering in the start of the year for hundreds of first-time and repeat mothers.
However, teenage pregnancies were again a cause for concern with the province registering 38 teenage births.
Doctors and midwives welcomed 122 girls and 117 boys.
The first baby was born at about 12.30am at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, East London.
Across the 92 public hospitals, Nelson Mandela Bay, where 47 babies were born trailed the OR Tambo district, which, by 5pm on Sunday, had delivered 63.
Hospitals in the Sarah Baartman district, had 15 deliveries, and accounted for the lowest number of January 1 births.
Dora Nginza Hospital recorded the heaviest baby at 4.37kg, while healthcare workers at Cecilia Makiwane noted the lowest birth weight in the province at just 1.09kg.
Four hospitals, Nelson Mandela Central in Mthatha, Canzibe in Ngqeleni, All Saints in Ngcobo and Dora Nginza, delivered sets of twins.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, said the 239 babies showed a decrease of seven from the 246 last year.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and Meth visited Kariega, where six babies were born at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Sunday.
An excited Mabuyane, who cradled some of the newly delivered babies, welcomed the births.
“We congratulate the mothers on successfully giving birth and we welcome these children because they are gifts from God,” he said.
However, Mabuyane lamented the shocking number of deliveries by teenagers .
Three mothers, all aged 14, gave birth at Madzikane Ka Zulu Memorial, Cecilia Makiwane and Empilisweni hospitals, respectively, according to health officials.
“We’re [seemingly] becoming accustomed to it in the province. But it’s not only this province. It’s a national problem,” Mabuyane said.
“I know one of the new mothers at St Barnabas Provincial Hospital in Libode [on Christmas Day] was a 13-year-old.
“That tells us we have a big teenage pregnancy problem across [SA].”
Meth also raised concerns about the high rate of teenage pregnancy.
“We are concerned that young girls continue to give birth,” she said.
“Their bodies are [obviously] not yet mature enough to carry and deliver babies.
“[Therefore], we want children to focus on getting an education and bettering their lives.”
Meth said though the department advocated abstinence, sexually active youths should take precautions when engaging in sex.
“Age-appropriate contraceptives are available at our facilities.
“Legally, there is no way a 13 or 14-year-old can consent to sex,” Meth added, calling on society to play its part in ending the scourge.
