News

Woman dies after being mauled by two pit bulls in Limpopo

01 January 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The dogs ripped off her clothes and bit her severely.
DEBATE CONTINUES: The dogs ripped off her clothes and bit her severely.
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson / File Photo

A 43-year-old Limpopo woman died after being mauled by two pit bulls.

Melitta Sekole was reportedly walking from a residential area in the Mara policing precinct towards Vivo on Friday at about 5am when she was attacked by the dogs, which ripped her clothes and bit her. 

“She was rescued by community members and taken to hospital in a critical condition,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Sekole was later transferred to the provincial hospital in Polokwane where she succumbed to the injuries on Friday.

Ledwaba said the dogs' owner, Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, was arrested and a case of culpable homicide opened.

He appeared in the Senwabarwana magistrate's court and was remanded until Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

