After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.
The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Sorry people, but there will be load-shedding on New Year's Eve after all
Image: Jaimi Joy/Reuters
