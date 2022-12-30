Young beauty queen shifts gear to help needy Bay children
Having basked in the spotlight as the newly crowned Junior Teen Miss Eastern Cape, Lwazikazi Johannes has shifted her focus to collecting school shoes and uniforms for Gqeberha’s needy children.
The 13-year-old former Kabega Park Primary school pupil has been gracing pageant stages since the age of eight after her brother Lwando, now 23, once suggested that she would make a good model...
Young beauty queen shifts gear to help needy Bay children
General Reporter
Having basked in the spotlight as the newly crowned Junior Teen Miss Eastern Cape, Lwazikazi Johannes has shifted her focus to collecting school shoes and uniforms for Gqeberha’s needy children.
The 13-year-old former Kabega Park Primary school pupil has been gracing pageant stages since the age of eight after her brother Lwando, now 23, once suggested that she would make a good model...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics