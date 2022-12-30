×

Young beauty queen shifts gear to help needy Bay children

30 December 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Having basked in the spotlight as the newly crowned Junior Teen Miss Eastern Cape, Lwazikazi Johannes has shifted her focus to collecting school shoes and uniforms for Gqeberha’s needy children.

The 13-year-old former Kabega Park Primary school pupil has been gracing pageant stages since the age of eight after her brother Lwando, now 23, once suggested that she would make a good model...

