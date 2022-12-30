Tips for a safer trip home

With thousands of holiday-makers set to return inland between Saturday and Tuesday, one of the best defences against accidents is a well-maintained vehicle.
Particularly when it comes to the only things touching the tar as one navigates SA’s congested roads.
While the Eastern Cape is not expecting the same volumes as the N3, where between 1,500 and 2,000 vehicles per hour are anticipated, according to the N3 Toll Concession, the same rules apply.
Fortunately Continental Tyre SA and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) have partnered and are offering advice to holiday-makers on how to prepare for a safer return home.
Tyres are responsible for braking, steering, accelerating and carrying the weight of the vehicle and the occupants and luggage.
They also play an integral role in the overall suspension dynamics of the car.
The tyre tread depth is the most important factor in affecting the overall performance in wet conditions, according to Continental Tyre SA. .
The grooves in the tyre are designed to channel water away from the road surface so rubber remains in contact with the tarmac.
Tests at Continental’s specialised Contidrom track near Hanover have shown that the braking distance from 100km/h is about 12 metres longer in wet conditions.
Also frequently look out for any cuts, abrasions or bulges — particularly on the sidewall.
Low tyre pressures will significantly affect the vehicle’s handling characteristics, and result in much longer braking distances.
Sanral, through its Road Safety One campaign, advises motorists to take regular breaks when travelling long distances and warns of the dangers of drinking and driving.
“We remind road users not to litter while travelling. Road users must use the bins placed at rest stops along the different routes,” Sanral southern region environmental co-ordinator Nenekazi Songxaba said.
