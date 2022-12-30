Rape-accused stepdad on the run
Suspected child-molester avoids arrest by pretending to catch flight from Gqeberha and then disappearing from airport
A Despatch resident thought he had everyone fooled, leading them to believe he had jumped on a plane and left the city along with sordid secrets of alleged abuse of his stepdaughter.
However, he did not account for CCTV cameras at Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport catching him leaving the terminal building and walking out of the airport premises minutes after he arrived on December 17...
Rape-accused stepdad on the run
Suspected child-molester avoids arrest by pretending to catch flight from Gqeberha and then disappearing from airport
Court reporter
A Despatch resident thought he had everyone fooled, leading them to believe he had jumped on a plane and left the city along with sordid secrets of alleged abuse of his stepdaughter.
However, he did not account for CCTV cameras at Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport catching him leaving the terminal building and walking out of the airport premises minutes after he arrived on December 17...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics