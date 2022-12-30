Nkompelas set bar high for initiations
27 members of family, aged 16-43, successfully complete rite of passage this summer season
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 30 December 2022
Thousands of families across the Eastern Cape are celebrating the return of their sons from initiation, but for the Nkompela family in Tsolo, the season is even more special.
The family is hosting a three-day umgidi to celebrate the graduation of not one or two amakrwala, but 27. ..
Nkompelas set bar high for initiations
27 members of family, aged 16-43, successfully complete rite of passage this summer season
Thousands of families across the Eastern Cape are celebrating the return of their sons from initiation, but for the Nkompela family in Tsolo, the season is even more special.
The family is hosting a three-day umgidi to celebrate the graduation of not one or two amakrwala, but 27. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics