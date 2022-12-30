New Eastern Cape Hustlers Awards to recognise leadership excellence
By Anelisa Gusha - 30 December 2022
Unsung heroes will soon have the chance to be honoured at the Eastern Cape Hustlers Awards.
The inaugural event, launched by East London-based businesswoman Anelisa Zono, was aimed at those who have demonstrated excellent leadership in careers, community and in business. ..
