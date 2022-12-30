×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding to be suspended on New Year's Eve

30 December 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.
Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

There will be no load-shedding as South Africa moves into the new year.

Eskom said on Friday load-shedding will be suspended from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. “Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on December 31.”

“Load-shedding will then be suspended until 5am on Monday, whereafter stage 2 will be implemented until further notice.” 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read