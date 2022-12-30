×

News

Korsten squalor getting worse — business owners

Refuse not collected for past two weeks, crime irife, streets blocked by traffic, no public toilets provided, says traders forum

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 December 2022

Imagine walking up to your business premises in the morning and you find someone defecating in front of the door.

That is what confronted Korsten businessman Ashraf Limbada on Thursday and what’s worse is that this is not an isolated incident...

