Cop, pharmacist held after arson attack on home of police general
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 30 December 2022
A senior police officer and a Gqeberha pharmacist are among a group of four men arrested this week after a suspected arson attack on the home of a police general stationed in New Brighton.
The officer, a captain at the New Brighton police station whose name has been established as Mkhululi Zengetwa, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with charges of arson as well as the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and stun grenades...
