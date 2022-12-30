×

News

Cape Town opens Bakoven beach, shut by ‘load-shedding sewage spill’, to the public

30 December 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Bakoven beach has been reopened after the city temporarily closed it to the public last week due to a sewage spill.
Image: 123RF/picturist21

Beachgoers in Cape Town have received a New Year's gift after the city reopened Bakoven beach, which was closed due to sewage spills.

The city announced on Friday that the beach, which was closed last Thursday “due to a failure at the pump station caused by load-shedding”, had been opened.

“As a means to mitigate the impact of load-shedding, an uninterrupted power supply was successfully installed at the pump station in Bakoven, and it was confirmed to be effective during load-shedding,” the city said.

The city’s environmental health service has received water sampling results for Bakoven Beach, taken on December 28, and can confirm the results show the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines. As such, Bakoven Beach has been reopened and the health warning signs removed.”

