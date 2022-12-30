Break time now even more fun for these youngsters
Spanking new play park donated by Bay business to MTR Smit Children’s Haven
A safe place for children to play, learn and grow has always been the foundation of the MTR Smit Children’s Haven.
But the conditions of the children in its care have become even better thanks to the donation of a new play park worth about R150,000 by NOV, an industrial equipment supplier in Gqeberha...
