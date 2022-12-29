Shattered parents identify young bodies
'He told me she was unable to breathe after someone sprayed people inside the tavern'
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 29 December 2022
On Christmas Day Cwenga Qashani was celebrating her 15th birthday with friends at Razzmatazz tavern in Twinsville, Hofmeyr. By midnight she was dead.
Cwenga, Inathi Menzi, 17, and Sinoxolo Mahlantsi, 25, all died that night, allegedly when someone sprayed an unknown substance at the tavern patrons...
