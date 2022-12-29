Shark-spotter jet ski launched in Plettenberg Bay
By Elaine King - 29 December 2022
Bathers who have swamped Plettenberg Bay’s pristine beaches this festive season will be happy to know they have an extra set of eyes in the water checking for shark activity.
A dedicated shark-patrol jet ski was launched this week to cruise the coast and protect people from potentially fatal attacks...
