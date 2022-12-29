Nqwazi back in the fray
Fraud accused city manager wins application to have bail conditions changed, meaning she can again attend council meetings
Fraud accused Nelson Mandela Bay city boss Noxolo Nqwazi is back in the game — at least for now.
This comes after the Gqeberha high court granted her application to have her bail conditions amended, meaning she can once more attend council meetings, albeit under certain conditions. ..
