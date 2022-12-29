Mom slams police for failing to act after pit bull attacks daughter
By Sikho Ntshobane - 29 December 2022
An upset Barkly East mother, whose daughter was mauled by a pit bull three days before Christmas, has lashed out at the police for failing to act against the dog’s owner.
Amahle Stemela, 17, sustained deep wounds to her knee and the back of her thigh, but was saved by a brave passer-by, who risked his own life by grabbing her and trying to wrestle her free from the dog’s locked jaws...
