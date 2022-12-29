King Phalo Airport affected by OR Tambo fuel issue
The King Phalo Airport said it had felt the impact of the technical glitch which affected fuelling of aircraft at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
This meant a number of flights were delayed, affecting operations at King Phalo as well...
King Phalo Airport affected by OR Tambo fuel issue
The King Phalo Airport said it had felt the impact of the technical glitch which affected fuelling of aircraft at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
This meant a number of flights were delayed, affecting operations at King Phalo as well...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics