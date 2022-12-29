ISS said the detailed timeline is to give answers to the many questions raised by the public.
Driver tried 'everything in his power' to prevent casualties in Boksburg explosion: report
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
The employer of the driver of the gas tanker that exploded after becoming wedged under a bridge in Boksburg says its internal investigation shows he immediately alerted his bosses and emergency services and tried to clear the crowd gathering around the vehicle.
Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) said the driver had mistakenly taken the wrong exit to get onto the N17 highway and found himself on Hospital Road on Christmas Eve.
“He immediately tried to correct himself to get back on the route. The exit unfortunately directed him under the bridge.”
But the bridge height restriction boards were illegible.
The driver then stopped to check if the truck and the trailer would fit under the bridge.
“Only when he was comfortable that the truck and trailer would make it under the bridge, he proceeded with caution. However, the driver did not realise that the incline at the bottom of the bridge would raise the back of the trailer.”
At 6.15am, the truck became stuck under the bridge causing the gas tank to get damaged. This then released the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
What happened next is detailed as follows:
The driver heard a metal scraping sound and immediately stopped the truck. He jumped out and checked the front of the truck but no damage was detected.
He proceeded to inspect the back of the truck and noticed that the tanker’s cap had been scraped off. That is when he immediately called the ISS controller and informed them, said the report.
“He immediately took the necessary action to cordon off the scene and to warn the public, motorists, and passer-by traffic to immediately leave the area.”
He managed to stop three vehicles but the others ignored his warning and continued to drive through, the report said.
Image: Supplied
A security vehicle stopped to help him and safety tape was put behind the tanker. The driver ran to put up safety tape ahead of the truck, ISS said.
The driver noticed that the tape displayed by the security company was not far enough from the back of the truck. He ran to pull it off and move it a few hundred metres further to keep people far away from the tanker.
The driver is reported to have shouted at people to evacuate the scene. He also physically tried to remove the crowd gathering around the crash.
“Two women witnessed his attempts and also tried to assist him,” ISS said.
But 30 minutes later, the truck ignited. Due to gas inhalation, the driver lost consciousness and was taken away by an ambulance.
About 30 minutes later, the tanker exploded.
