Brazen thief steals school’s water tank

As the sweltering summer heat continues to slowly sap water reserves around Nelson Mandela Bay, a criminal chose to cut through a Gqeberha school’s pipes, steal a JoJo tank and roll it away on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had taken place at about 4am at Altona Primary School in Greenbushes.
The theft is the second of its kind in the city in little more than a month after a similar situation unfolded at Nelson Mandela Bay AIM councillor Mkhuseli Jack’s Newton Park business premises in mid-November.
Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating a case of theft in relation to Wednesday’s incident. The tank is valued at R5,000.
“The complainant checked the video cameras at Altona Primary School, just to make sure that everything was still in order,” she said.
“The complainant then noticed that the water tank was missing.
“Upon further investigation she noticed that at about 4am, an unknown suspect was busy cutting the pipes leading to the water tank.
“The suspect also emptied the water tank, [before rolling] it away.”
In November, Jack referred to thieves as skilled and professional when they stole a secured water pump and drained three full 5,000l water tanks.
“They drained all three tanks and the way they removed the water pump was skilful,” he said at the time.
“It shows they were professionals because they ensured there was no leakage.”
About a year ago, Bridgemead resident Linda Anne Talbot also had a JoJo tank stolen from her premises.
She said it was the fifth time in less than a year there had been a break-in at their Patensie Avenue home, but it was the first time a JoJo tank had been stolen.
A lone thief managed to scale a two-metre back wall, empty the tank and roll it away down the street.
According to the latest available dam level readings, the metro supply dams are sitting at a combined 15.62% or 28,710 megalitres, of which only 10.2% is a potable and the rest is considered dead storage.
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect responsible for Wednesday’s theft is requested to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Rio Kriel on 082-442-1303 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Brazen thief steals school's water tank
Image: ALAN EASON
