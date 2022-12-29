×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beach safety campaign proving effective so far, says municipality

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 December 2022

With more than 50 personnel dispatched across Gqeberha’s beaches during the busiest time of the year, there have been minimal distress incidents across the Bay this summer season.

A 14-year-old boy who was swept over the sea wall of a tidal pool at Beachview Resort on Christmas Day remains the only major incident so far, with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continuing the search on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read