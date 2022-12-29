Beach safety campaign proving effective so far, says municipality
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 December 2022
With more than 50 personnel dispatched across Gqeberha’s beaches during the busiest time of the year, there have been minimal distress incidents across the Bay this summer season.
A 14-year-old boy who was swept over the sea wall of a tidal pool at Beachview Resort on Christmas Day remains the only major incident so far, with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continuing the search on Wednesday...
