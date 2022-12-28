Tutoring project helps matrics boost their maths results

While SA’s history still haunts the progress of previously disadvantage communities, a newfound partnership aims to bolster the prospects of pupils from affected areas.
The Volkswagen Online Maths initiative — in partnership with Optimi Workplace’s Tuta-Me and Jendamark’s Odin Education — aims to provide online tutoring and support in mathematics to 1,000 pupils in Nelson Mandela Bay.
According to the South African Institute of Professional Accountants, fewer than 30% of matric pupils take mathematics. Only half pass the exams.
The three-year pilot project is targeted at increasing the number of pupils who achieve a university pass in mathematics at matric level.
Among them is, Liyathandwa Mconi, a grade 12 pupil at VM Kwinana Senior Secondary School in Kariega, who lives with his grandfather.
He is one of the initiative’s beneficiaries who managed to buck the trend.
Liyathandwa increased his mathematics results from Level 5 (60 to 69%) to Level 6 (70 to 79%).
“It’s been a great experience to be exposed to such classes, because we were used to physical classes in large numbers, but now we were taught in smaller groups by a teacher who was so patient with us.
“He made sure we understood every concept he taught us.
“He made mathematics look much easier than we thought it was — he actually made me love it,” he said.
He has applied to several universities and been provisionally accepted for electrical engineering at the University of Johannesburg and Cape Peninsula University.
The online learning support provided by Optimi Workplace’s Tuta-Me includes online resources such as quizzes and past exam papers, a weekly live online tutoring session, and a 24-hour Ask-a-Tutor service.
The teachers and tutors involved in the project are trained by Optimi Workplace.
Optimi Workplace marketing manager Phemelo Segoe said the programme combined technology and traditional training methods.
“Tuta-Me is a dynamic, and accessible offering that assists high school pupils reach their potential through dedicated online and face-to-face tutoring options.
“Corporates across the country have partnered with us to ensure that high school pupils have access to quality tutoring to achieve the results needed for postgraduate studies,” Segoe said.
The Volkswagen Online Maths initiative is focused on grade 10 to 12 pupils at several schools including Newell High School, Nkululeko Public Secondary School, Phaphani High School, Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary School, Tinara Secondary School, Uitenhage High School, and VM Kwinana Senior Secondary School.
Tutoring project helps matrics boost their maths results
Image: SUPPLIED
