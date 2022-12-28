Social media sensation Bawuti earns role in new telenovela
By Anelisa Gusha - 28 December 2022
Social media sensation Lonalinamandla Bawuti, 27, has landed a spot in a new isiXhosa telenovela.
Bawuti joined the star-studded cast on Gqeberha: The Empire, a series which was shot in the Eastern Cape...
