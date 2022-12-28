×

News

Small victory for fraud accused city manager as bail conditions amended

Premium
28 December 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Fraud accused city manager Noxolo Nqwazi recently claimed a small victory when the Gqeberha high court granted her application to have her bail conditions amended.

Nqwazi brought the application to appeal against  magistrate Nolitha Bara’s November decision not to allow the amendments after she claimed it was detrimental for Nqwazi to attend council meetings where certain state witness would be present...

