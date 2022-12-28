Small victory for fraud accused city manager as bail conditions amended
Fraud accused city manager Noxolo Nqwazi recently claimed a small victory when the Gqeberha high court granted her application to have her bail conditions amended.
Nqwazi brought the application to appeal against magistrate Nolitha Bara’s November decision not to allow the amendments after she claimed it was detrimental for Nqwazi to attend council meetings where certain state witness would be present...
Small victory for fraud accused city manager as bail conditions amended
Court reporter
Fraud accused city manager Noxolo Nqwazi recently claimed a small victory when the Gqeberha high court granted her application to have her bail conditions amended.
Nqwazi brought the application to appeal against magistrate Nolitha Bara’s November decision not to allow the amendments after she claimed it was detrimental for Nqwazi to attend council meetings where certain state witness would be present...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics