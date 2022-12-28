×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Niger reports severe bird flu among poultry

By Reuters - 28 December 2022
The highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, has been detected among poultry in a village in southern Niger. Stock photo.
The highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, has been detected among poultry in a village in southern Niger. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bangoland

Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak in the south of the Tahoua region killed most of a 4,920-strong flock, with the remaining birds slaughtered, the WOAH said in a note, citing information from the Niger authorities.

The outbreak of the virus, the first in Niger since July 2021, occurred in poultry ordered from the Zinder region by a local non-governmental organisation, WOAH added.

Parts of Africa have been affected by an unprecedented global wave of bird flu infections in the past year, which has led to the death of more than 100-million birds in Europe and the US alone.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read