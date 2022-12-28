Police have arrested three suspects, including an ex-girlfriend, in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old pregnant partner who were reported missing in Vanderbijlpark on December 15.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects, aged between 30 and 32, are facing murder, kidnapping and house robbery charges and are expected to appear before the Heidelberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
According to an initial police report, the couple was last seen on December 14 by a family member who visited them at their home. They were reported missing the following day when the man failed to arrive at work. The couple’s vehicle was also missing.
Masondo said police units were mobilised to search for the victims.
“A thorough search and investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in Heidelberg and the discovery of the bodies in an open field in Heidelberg on December 23.”
TimesLIVE
Missing couple discovered dead, arrested suspects include ex-girlfriend
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Police have arrested three suspects, including an ex-girlfriend, in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old pregnant partner who were reported missing in Vanderbijlpark on December 15.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects, aged between 30 and 32, are facing murder, kidnapping and house robbery charges and are expected to appear before the Heidelberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
According to an initial police report, the couple was last seen on December 14 by a family member who visited them at their home. They were reported missing the following day when the man failed to arrive at work. The couple’s vehicle was also missing.
Masondo said police units were mobilised to search for the victims.
“A thorough search and investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in Heidelberg and the discovery of the bodies in an open field in Heidelberg on December 23.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics