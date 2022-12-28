×

News

Load-shedding cranked up to stage 3 and 4 until further notice

By TimesLIVE - 28 December 2022
The breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some to service have forced Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented with immediate effect until 5am,” said the power utility.  

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm daily, with stage 4 from 4pm until 5am.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”

TimesLIVE

Most Read