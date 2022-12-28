Christmas Day tavern tragedy rocks sleepy Eastern Cape dorpie
Shades of Enyobeni disaster as two teenagers, young woman found dead after panicking patrons rush for exits
By Tshepiso Mametela and Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 December 2022
Two teenaged girls and a young woman died in an Eastern Cape tavern in the early hours of Christmas Day in a tragedy that has echoes of the Enyobeni disaster earlier this year.
Chaos broke out at about 3am at the drinking establishment in Hofmeyr, when panicking patrons, choking on fumes from an unknown substance allegedly sprayed into the premises, rushed to the only exit. ..
