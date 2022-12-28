He was accompanied by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, immigration officials, road traffic inspectorate officers and senior Msunduzi traffic police officers.
BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
A man travelling in a BMW X5 loaded with alcohol, number plates and a gun was among several motorists nabbed during a roadblock led by police minister Bheki Cele on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
The man, whose car wasn't displaying number plates, tried to explain to the minister number plates from various provinces in the vehicle were there when he bought it. He was taken to the nearby Mountain Rise police cells.
Cele said police flagged down motorists driving cars that posed a threat to themselves and other road users.
“There is a green one here which was nothing but a coffin on wheels. The last time it was licensed was in 2021.”
He said the police presence on highways should be extended.
“We have students here, this would increase visibility. Many communities appreciate what they are seeing here.” said Cele.
He was accompanied by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, immigration officials, road traffic inspectorate officers and senior Msunduzi traffic police officers.
Cele also visited the Liberty Midlands Mall where he interacted with shoppers.
“We are encouraging private security companies and the police to work together to curb crime ... It’s important to know which places are prone to being attacked at particular shopping malls. Jewellery and designer clothes shops are becoming big targets,” he said.
Cele said he was satisfied with festive season anti-crime operations throughout the country — except in Cape Town, where a policeman was shot and stabbed. Four people were arrested.
He said they were also monitoring Mpumalanga, where security guards were shot near the Kruger National Park.
Mkhwanazi said 1,600 police constables had finished their training in December and half of them had been deployed to bolster efforts to manage crowds.
“The capacity in terms of dealing with crowds has always been a challenge. This is to mitigate unforeseen crowd situations like what happened last year,” he said.
The remaining recruits had been deployed to police stations.
