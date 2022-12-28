Animal shelters buckling as festive season bites
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 28 December 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay animal shelters are under the whip with large numbers of surrendered, abandoned and abused animals filling pounds around the metro.
The Uitenhage SPCA alone has been dealing with about 400 “unwanteds” since mid-December, while the northern areas’ Animal Anti-Cruelty League has a backlog of 17 animal surrender calls and the Animal Welfare Society had 109 dogs waiting for new homes...
Animal shelters buckling as festive season bites
Nelson Mandela Bay animal shelters are under the whip with large numbers of surrendered, abandoned and abused animals filling pounds around the metro.
The Uitenhage SPCA alone has been dealing with about 400 “unwanteds” since mid-December, while the northern areas’ Animal Anti-Cruelty League has a backlog of 17 animal surrender calls and the Animal Welfare Society had 109 dogs waiting for new homes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics