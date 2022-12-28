All candidates who campaigned for positions at the recent ANC 55th national conference will have to submit financial disclosures on the funding of their campaigns after allegations of vote-buying.
The party’s electoral committee said this in a letter penned by its secretary, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, which was dated December 27, stating: “The electoral committee shall scrutinise the final financial disclosures on campaign expenditures and make a final determination on compliance with the electoral rules in respect of each candidate.”
This is after an ANC member from ward 30 in eThekwini, Thabani Mdletshe, allegedly accused President Cyril Ramaphosa, national chair Gwede Mantashe and former campaign manager Bejani Chauke of buying votes.
According to a SABC report, Mdletshe wrote a scathing letter to ANC electoral chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe, accusing the incumbent leadership of buying votes at the conference at Nasrec.
During the conference, the Sunday Times reported that despite attempts by the ANC electoral committee to curb the practice, party leaders appeared to have dished out cash for votes.
One delegate, who said he had witnessed incidents, reported some delegates were given R10,000 and others offered jobs. Penuel Maduna, 22, from Orange Farm, said money was exchanged from the beginning of the nomination process.
ANC electoral committee to ‘scrutinise’ financial disclosures after allegations of vote-buying
Presidency reporter
Image: Theo Jeptha.
Maduna said: “Every delegate has been offered money in this conference.”
The matter was brought to the attention of former spokesperson Pule Mabe, who said delegates should provide proof their votes were bought.
The committee, which is in recess until January 5 next year when the party holds part 2 of the conference in hybrid fashion, acknowledged receipt of the letter from Mdletshe.
“Due to the nature of the allegations raised, the electoral committee shall ensure your complaint is thoroughly dealt with, and you shall be kept informed,” it said.
Matsila said the committee “humbly requests you furnish the electoral committee with any available evidence at your disposal, in addition to the televised interview, to support these allegations”.
“In line with the audi alteram partem — ‘let the other side be heard’ — rule of natural justice, the electoral committee shall afford all those mentioned in your letter a fair opportunity to respond to your allegations.”
He said when the committee resumes its work, it will ask “all comrades” who were candidates to submit their final financial disclosures on campaign funding and expenditure.
The committee said it will submit a final report to the party's national executive committee, which may include matters to be referred to the national disciplinary committee and/or integrity commission where necessary.
