Addo pupils all smiles after getting shoes for Christmas
By Herald Reporter - 28 December 2022
In many households, the fascination with Christmas gifts usually lasts as long as it takes to unwrap them, but in Addo two teams have partnered to ensure that underprivileged children in the area step into the new year sporting a small gift that has big benefits.
One Land Love It (OLLI) and Addo Elephant National Park rangers distributed 62 pairs of school shoes to pupils at Vusumzi Primary School...
