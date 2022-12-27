Nelson Mandela Bay police arrest dozens, confiscate firearms

Dozens of people were arrested, even more motorists fined and five firearms were confiscated over the Christmas weekend during separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police arrested a 27-year-old man on Saturday during stop and search operations in the Kuyga area.
At about 10.10pm, the suspect was spotted walking in Mbangi Road.
When he noticed the police van he ran away.
He was apprehended and a 9mm pistol and five Mandrax tablets were found in his possession.
He was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. Ownership of the firearm is yet to be established.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at 9pm, a 30-year-old was stabbed multiple times at his home in Voisen Road, Helenvale.
“The complainant and his mother were arguing about money that had been stolen and he accused a suspect.
“The suspect attacked the complainant, stabbing him several times.”
A case of attempted murder was opened and a 35-year-old suspect arrested.
Janse van Rensburg said at about 3am on Sunday, SAPS Gelvandale arrested a 40-year-old man on a charge of murder.
“It is alleged that Kevin Brown, 47, [deceased] was drinking with friends in Blesbok Street, Helenvale, when a fight broke out and the deceased was stabbed in the neck.
“He collapsed and died in the street. The suspect was arrested at the scene,” she said.
In another unrelated murder in Gelvandale, on Sunday at about 3.20am in Closemore Cres, Extension 6, Renaldo Bailey, 22, was alleged killed by his girlfriend.
“[They were] drinking [with friends] when Bailey and his girlfriend argued.
“She allegedly stabbed him in the chest. The deceased was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”
Police are searching for the girlfriend who ran away.
In a separate incident on Sunday, Naidu said members of the police anti-gang unit had arrested a 39-year-old man found in possession of three firearms and various calibre ammunition.
“The suspect was spotted walking in Stanford Road and stopped.
“The suspect immediately threw his bag on the ground,” Naidu said.
Two shotguns and a 9mm pistol as well as two magazines and 19 rounds of ammunition were seized.
The suspect was detained on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.
On the same day at about 6pm, a 25-year-old man was arrested after SAPS Gelvandale members stopped and searched him while he was walking in Dinsmore Road.
The man was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The suspects are expected to appear in their respective magistrate’s courts during the week.
Meanwhile on Monday, Operation Vala Konke saw a clampdown on criminal activities on the roads with SAPS, metro police and traffic conducting a roadblock at the Neptune Bridge in Swartkops.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the operation saw 624 vehicles stopped and searched with 320 traffic fines issued to the value of R19,500.
HeraldLIVE
