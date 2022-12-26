There were 217 babies born in Limpopo on Christmas Day — with boys outnumbering girls.
The provincial health department welcomed the arrival of 118 boys and 99 girls, adding it was the first time more boys than girls were delivered.
However, it said it was concerning to observe an increase in the number of teenage mothers who gave birth on Christmas Day — 33 compared to 29 last year.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba visited some of the maternity wards in the province to support healthcare workers and welcome the new arrivals. Ramathuba presented mothers with gifts at Mankweng and Malamulele hospitals.
“In the last two years, we could not have physical visits to our facilities due to Covid-19 restrictions. We continue to extend our words of appreciation, especially to all those working within the trauma and emergency units, all those working within maternity and neonatal units, theatres and ICU staff which are some of the busiest units during this period”, she said.
The department urged mothers to exclusively breastfeed for six months, take their children for immunisation and remember that they were responsible for the health of the infants.
All mothers and babies were doing well.
Christmas Day baby boys outnumber the girls in Limpopo
Image: Limpopo department of health/Facebook
