See other tributes below:
Tributes pour in for legendary Xhosa musician Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni
Entertainment
Image: SUPPLIED
Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni, one of the last practising guardians of traditional Xhosa cultural music, has died.
The 79-year-old died after a lengthy illness. A statement from her her family reads as follows:
"Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni passed on, on December 23, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha after a relatively long illness. Having survived heart attack whilst she was in a tour in France in 2019, as well as two Covid 19 attacks, her health status could not be back to its normalcy, as a result from time to time she was admitted to hospital. Her last admission was at St Mary’s Hospital on the 3rd December 2022 where she subsequently succumbed at 16:15."
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation sent their condolences to the family of the musician.
“Samro is saddened by the passing of Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni, one of the last practising music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture. She was unsurpassed in the making & playing of the Uhadi, Umrhubhe & Isitolotolo. Condolences to her family, friends & industry colleagues.”
Mpahleni was honoured with an honorary degree by Rhodes University and the University of Cape Town (UCT).
She was regarded as a national treasure for taking traditional music beyond our borders through the use of instruments uhadi, isitolotolo and umrhubhe.
She was also one of the legends recognised by the department of arts & culture as part of the third Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series Event which took place in Libode, Eastern Cape, in September.
Tributes from far and wide have already started pouring in. Artscape shared a touching tribute on Facebook.
“Artscape CEO, Marlene Le Roux and the staff are saddened to learn of the passing of the honorary Dr Madosini Latozi Mpahleni, a legendary Xhosa musician, storyteller and artist. Madosini, as she was affectionately known, was a legendary musician who had collaborated with many local and international artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Ringo Madlingozi, Derek Gripper, and Gilberto Gil the famous Brazilian musician, Dizu Plaaitjies, Mzwandile Qotoyi, Jonny Blundell, Lulu Plaitjies and Pedro Espi-Sanchis.
“Artscape was privileged to have her perform on our stage in September in the Ingoduko concert, alongside Thandeka Mfinyongo. The concert featured indigenous, contemporary, and international artistic works and aimed at archiving, inspiring, and promoting holistic documentation of music from different cultures for the younger generation provided patrons with an insight into indigenous music that represents some of the earliest roots of jazz in Africa. To Madonsini's family, loved ones and friends we extend our heartfelt condolences. Long may her memory remain through her music. May her soul rest in peace.”
See other tributes below:
