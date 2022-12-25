Eskom: Stage 1 load-shedding to be implemented on Monday morning

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday morning.
This comes after load-shedding was suspended on Christmas Day after prolonged stage 4 load-shedding.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said stage 1 load-shedding has been made possible by lower demand for electricity during the day.
Eskom had initially indicated that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from Monday, however Mantshantsha said lower demand for power had reduced Eskom's reliance on emergency generation reserves.
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
