Young man presumed dead after fleeing initiation school walks 250km to safety
By Lulamile Feni - 24 December 2022
Three weeks after an Mthatha initiate fled his initiation school and disappeared, leading his family to fear he was dead, the young man has emerged in Komani — about 250km away.
Barefoot, naked and in pain, Ntsika Mdladla, 21, escaped from his initiation lodge in Mthatha on November 29 — just hours after being circumcised. ..
