Load-shedding reduced to stage 3, status for Christmas Day not yet known

By TimesLIVE - 24 December 2022
Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 3 on Saturday morning at 5am. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom said on Friday it will downgrade load-shedding from stage 4 to stage 3 on Saturday morning.

Stage 3 will be implemented until 5am on Christmas Day.

The power utility said it will confirm the load-shedding arrangements for Christmas Day later based on the state of the power system.

Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules: 

