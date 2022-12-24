Load-shedding reduced to stage 3, status for Christmas Day not yet known

Eskom said on Friday it will downgrade load-shedding from stage 4 to stage 3 on Saturday morning.
Stage 3 will be implemented until 5am on Christmas Day.
The power utility said it will confirm the load-shedding arrangements for Christmas Day later based on the state of the power system.
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
