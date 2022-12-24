Fury over Christmas meat hamper debacle
Scores of East London customers cry foul after promised meat is not delivered or arrives ‘rotten’
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 24 December 2022
Almost 1,000 Eastern Cape families face a bleak Christmas after a food and meat stokvel-type arrangement failed to supply them with promised hampers to which they had contributed all year long.
People who participated in the system and who spoke to the Daily Dispatch said the meat parcels, together worth more than R1m, had not been delivered by the promised date of December 15 to more than 900 customers...
