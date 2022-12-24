Eight killed in Boksburg in gas tanker explosion

Scores of people were injured and admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Ntladi however could not confirm if the fatalities included the driver of the tanker, emergency staff or any residents.

“That might be confirmed later on. But we can confirm that the truck that transported the gas tanker cannot be seen because of the magnitude of the explosion.”

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, who are working with multiple emergency services at the scene, multiple people suffered critical injuries.

Ntladi said one of their fire trucks was caught in the explosion.

The blaze quickly spread to neighbouring areas. Two houses had been engulfed in flames, he said.

“We have two nearby houses which are also burning and they are being extinguished.”